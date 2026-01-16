B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.6667.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other B&G Foods news, Director Dennis M. Mullen sold 18,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $84,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,956 shares in the company, valued at $377,802. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $4.49 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $359.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 13.61%.The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.9%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.05%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a packaged foods holding company that develops, markets and distributes a diversified portfolio of branded shelf-stable and frozen food products. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company serves retail and foodservice customers across the United States and Canada. Through its network of manufacturing facilities, third-party co-packers and distribution partners, B&G Foods supplies grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores and e-commerce platforms.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including vegetables, beans, soups, sauces and condiments, snacks, cereals and refrigerated or frozen offerings.

