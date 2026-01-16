Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

SSL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th.

SSL opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sasol has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 107.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

