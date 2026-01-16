Head to Head Review: Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) versus NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP)

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP – Get Free Report) and Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextTrip and Trainline”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NextTrip alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextTrip $500,000.00 78.18 -$10.12 million ($1.41) -2.04 Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Trainline has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextTrip.

This table compares NextTrip and Trainline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextTrip -698.51% -227.31% -130.66% Trainline N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of NextTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of NextTrip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NextTrip and Trainline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextTrip 1 1 0 0 1.50 Trainline 0 0 0 0 0.00

NextTrip presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.22%. Given NextTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextTrip is more favorable than Trainline.

Summary

NextTrip beats Trainline on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextTrip

(Get Free Report)

NextTrip, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of travel technology solutions in the United States. The company offers NXT2.0, a booking engine technology platform, which provides travel distributors access to an inventory. It is also involved in the provision of online leisure travel agency services for booking hotels, flights, and curated vacations. The company was formerly known as Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NextTrip, Inc. in March 2024. NextTrip, Inc. is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Trainline

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for NextTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.