Halma (LON:HLMA) Posts Earnings Results

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 55.32 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Halma had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 15.87%.

Halma Price Performance

HLMA stock opened at GBX 3,698 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,544.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,408.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,316 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,764.

Get Halma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Halma from GBX 3,690 to GBX 3,700 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Panmure Gordon increased their target price on Halma from GBX 3,820 to GBX 3,880 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halma from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,750 price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,702.50.

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.