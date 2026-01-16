Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $109.97 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,259,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $109,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 968,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

