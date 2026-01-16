Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,503,000 after buying an additional 2,972,491 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 94.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $189.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.93.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.85.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

