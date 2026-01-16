Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

Shares of PG opened at $144.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average is $151.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

