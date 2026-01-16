Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,047 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $166.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average is $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $169.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

In other news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 28,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $4,676,526.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,608.30. This represents a 86.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 7,956 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $1,313,137.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,215.35. The trade was a 86.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,190 shares of company stock worth $100,254,408. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

