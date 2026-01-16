Montis Financial LLC Acquires 27,435 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 366.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $225.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

