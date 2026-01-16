Montis Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $470.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

