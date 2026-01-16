Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Stock Price Down 18.5% – Here’s Why

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 6,091,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 2,439,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
More Scandium Canada News
Here are the key news stories impacting Scandium Canada this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CIRO lifted the temporary trading halt and trading in SCD resumed, restoring liquidity and removing an immediate regulatory restriction on share transactions — generally positive for near?term price discovery. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption – SCD
- Neutral Sentiment: Scandium Canada issued an official statement confirming there is no undisclosed material information behind the recent surge; the company provided no new operational or financial updates, which reassures investors but does not change fundamentals. Scandium Canada Ltd. Confirms No Undisclosed Material Information
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary (TipRanks) echoed the company’s message that there is no undisclosed news driving the trading spike — useful confirmation for short?term traders but not a catalyst for fundamental re?rating. Scandium Canada Says No Undisclosed News Behind Share Trading Surge
- Negative Sentiment: The trading halt itself—imposed because of unusual market activity—highlights short?term volatility and regulatory scrutiny; such halts can deter some investors and indicate speculative trading rather than underlying news. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt – SCD
- Negative Sentiment: A Globe and Mail sector piece underscores high risks for companies tied to scandium (small market, development uncertainty and economics), a reminder that SCD is exposed to commodity/technology and project execution risks. Several Canadian stocks have projects involving this rare earth metal. Here’s why risks are high
Scandium Canada Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$73.65 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.
Scandium Canada Company Profile
Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scandium Canada
- Buy Alert: $8 AI Stock
- 53% Gains In 4 Years. Then 51% In Under 11 Months.
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for Scandium Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.