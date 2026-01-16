Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Sands China to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sands China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. Sands China has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sands China Ltd is a Macau-based developer and operator of integrated resorts and casino properties. As a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp., the company focuses on the development, ownership and operation of large-scale destination resorts that combine gaming with hotels, retail, dining, meetings and entertainment. Its portfolio includes well-known integrated resorts on the Macau Peninsula and the Cotai Strip that are designed to serve both leisure tourists and business travelers.

The company’s core activities include casino gaming operations (table games and electronic gaming), hotel management, retail mall operations, food and beverage services, and the provision of convention and exhibition facilities.

