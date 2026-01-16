Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Down 35.2% in December

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,583 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 28,683 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.2%

BPYPP opened at $15.00 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPP) is a global real estate company that owns, operates and invests in high-quality property portfolios across core sectors including office, retail, multifamily residential, logistics and hospitality. As part of Brookfield Asset Management’s broader real estate platform, the partnership seeks to acquire and manage assets offering long-term income generation and value-enhancement potential. Its investment approach combines direct ownership of properties with strategic joint ventures and operating businesses in key markets worldwide.

Since its initial public offering in 2013, Brookfield Property Partners has expanded through disciplined capital deployment, focusing on both stabilized and value-add opportunities.

