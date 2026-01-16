Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,954 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 21,631 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,903 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,903 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.3%

BHFAN opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of annuity and life insurance products that was spun off from MetLife in August 2017. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company focuses on helping individuals and families prepare for retirement by offering a range of guaranteed-income solutions. Brighthouse Financial operates as a standalone public company under the ticker BHFAN on the NASDAQ exchange.

The company’s product portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, fixed deferred annuities and lifetime income solutions designed to deliver predictable retirement cash flows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.