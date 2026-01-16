Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Shares Up 100% – Time to Buy?

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 100% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 671,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 182,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Pioneering Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72.

About Pioneering Technology

(Get Free Report)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor. The company also provides accessories comprising SmartBurner polish, standard ring replacement set, and low profile ring replacement set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneering Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneering Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.