REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMAX) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,363 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 2,225 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company's stock are short sold.
REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BMAX opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $33.20.
REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
