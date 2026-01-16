REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMAX) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,363 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 2,225 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMAX opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

Get REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF (BMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund structured as a C-Corp, invests in OTC convertible bonds issued by US public companies that hold bitcoin on their balance sheets. The fund aims for total return, without limitations on credit quality or duration BMAX was launched on Mar 14, 2025 and is issued by REX Shares.

Receive News & Ratings for REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX Bitcoin Corporate Treasury Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.