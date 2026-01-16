Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Increased to Hold at Royal Bank Of Canada

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.61.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $343.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.69. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

