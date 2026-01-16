Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Increased to Hold at Royal Bank Of Canada

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.61.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Broadcom
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and published aggressive multi-year EPS targets (FY2026/FY2027) and a $500 price objective, signalling strong growth expectations for Broadcom tied to AI infrastructure demand. KeyCorp estimates / MarketBeat
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom benefits from an industry-wide lift after TSMC’s better-than-expected results, which bolstered confidence in semiconductor demand — a tailwind for AVGO given its exposure to AI/custom chip buildouts. TSMC earnings lift (CNBC)
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile buying: Cathie Wood’s ARK added to its Broadcom stake, signalling continued institutional interest in AVGO as an AI play. That can support short-term demand from thematic funds. Cathie Wood buys (The Motley Fool)
- Positive Sentiment: Other bullish analyst actions — Mizuho lifted its price target and several large banks named Broadcom a top pick — reinforcing buy-side conviction about AVGO’s AI and semiconductor positioning. Mizuho raises PT (InsiderMonkey) Top pick coverage (MarketBeat)
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with a Sector Perform rating — neutral to slightly cautious relative to stronger “Outperform/Overweight” calls; it suggests AVGO is fairly valued in their view. RBC coverage (MSN)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons show Broadcom slightly ahead of Intel for AI infrastructure exposure, supporting narrative but not guaranteeing immediate share gains vs. peers. INTC vs AVGO (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Broadcom announced a $4.5 billion senior notes offering — adds near-term debt supply and could raise concerns about leverage or fund-raising ahead of planned uses, pressuring the stock. Senior notes offering (Globe and Mail)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: reports show ~US$490M of insider sales including a $24M sale by CEO Hock Tan — large insider dispositions often spook investors even if sales are for diversification/liquidity. Insider sales (Yahoo Finance) CEO sale (MSN)
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/regional risk: reports say China has banned Broadcom’s cybersecurity products, which could shave revenue in that market and add geopolitical uncertainty. China ban (Yahoo Finance)
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
Read More
