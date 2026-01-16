Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.10% from the company’s previous close.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on FMC from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FMC from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

FMC opened at $15.43 on Friday. FMC has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. FMC had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.360 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.920-3.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mitchell Raines purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,805.68. This represents a 103.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 728,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FMC by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in FMC by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

