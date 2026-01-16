Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 6,153 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of UNP opened at $230.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.56 and its 200 day moving average is $227.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $264.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.58.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

