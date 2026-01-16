Montis Financial LLC Sells 27,292 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Montis Financial LLC lowered its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,292 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Montis Financial LLC owned 0.53% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

HMOP opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

