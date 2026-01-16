Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEIS. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $167.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $257.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $259.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.41%.Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $1,660,221.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,503.12. This represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,801.84. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $79,507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,173,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,062,000 after acquiring an additional 237,895 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,687,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

