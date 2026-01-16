Montis Financial LLC Has $30.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Montis Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 32.6%

BATS:IEFA opened at $92.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

