Montis Financial LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 552.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VT opened at $144.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $145.55. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.86.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

