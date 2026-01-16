SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Purchased by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 3.0% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.50 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.