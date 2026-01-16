Hoppy Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Hoppy token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hoppy has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hoppy has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,244.08 or 0.99733498 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hoppy

Hoppy’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official website is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00000667 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,139,293.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

