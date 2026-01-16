Live Oak Investment Partners Invests $7.08 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 162,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

FBND stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

