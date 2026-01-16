Mizuho Cuts Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $403.00

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $484.00 to $403.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 135.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

Get Strategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Strategy

Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Strategy has a 12 month low of $149.75 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.03.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $779,400. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $885,408 and have sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Victory Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Strategy by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.