JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,436 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

