JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

VIG stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $225.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.58 and its 200 day moving average is $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

