JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

