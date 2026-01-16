Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,035 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc/market coverage and industry reporting say 2026 server CPU capacity is nearly sold out and Intel is considering price increases, reinforcing near-term revenue leverage from AI/server demand. Intel (INTC) Stock: Shares Hit 52-Week High on Server Chip Shortage
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage highlights upside from Intel’s manufacturing progress (18A process yields, foundry positioning) and potential earnings strength ahead of its quarterly report, supporting the rally that drove the stock to 52-week highs. INTC Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates (Zacks)
- Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded Intel from sell to neutral and lifted its target to $50, signaling improving analyst confidence after Intel’s turnaround progress. Citi upgrades Intel
- Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target to $50 and maintained a “hold” rating — a modestly constructive move but not a fresh buy signal. Loop Capital raises PT to $50
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating, keeping street expectations mixed as optimism over product wins competes with execution and margin questions. RBC reaffirms neutral
- Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its target to $40 but kept a neutral rating — the $40 target implies downside from current levels and signals some analysts view the rally as overextended. Susquehanna adjusts PT to $40
- Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece and other cautionary notes warn of cyclical capex risk tied to a U.S. capex boom — a reminder that demand volatility and capital intensity could create downside if AI server demand cools. Intel’s U.S. Capex Boom Carries Hidden Cyclical Risk (Seeking Alpha)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.89.
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
