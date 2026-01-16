Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,035 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,832.23, a PEG ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

