iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $100.22 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.15 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.80.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

