Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Purchased by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $120.26 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.44. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

