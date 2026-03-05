Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $281,045,000 after purchasing an additional 159,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $198,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $320.70 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

