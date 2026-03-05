SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 3.9% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.41 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.26 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

