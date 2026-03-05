Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 15,208 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,099,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,385,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,035,000 after buying an additional 294,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlight PG as one of four consumer-products names set to benefit from resilient staples demand, digital expansion and portfolio optimization — a supportive industry backdrop that can lift sentiment for large, diversified staples names like P&G. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE PG opened at $158.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.98 and a 200-day moving average of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The firm has a market cap of $367.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

