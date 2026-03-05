TD Asset Management Inc Invests $2.56 Million in Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Miami International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Miami International in the third quarter valued at $55,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,679,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International in the third quarter valued at about $27,056,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International in the third quarter valued at about $17,684,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Miami International during the third quarter worth about $10,065,000.

Get Miami International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Miami International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Miami International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Miami International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Miami International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Miami International

In other Miami International news, Director Murray Stahl sold 121,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $4,953,529.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,689,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,892,948.72. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Miami International Stock Up 1.9%

Miami International stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,142.50. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Miami International

(Free Report)

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miami International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miami International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.