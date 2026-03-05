Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $27.03 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $275.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $281.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.15.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

