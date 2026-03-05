Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,189 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 68,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $327.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.57. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.41. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 56.0%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total transaction of $125,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,819 shares in the company, valued at $542,638,835.14. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $203.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $256.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

