GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.760-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. GitLab also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.200-0.210 EPS.
GitLab Trading Down 6.2%
Shares of GitLab stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 334,827 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $12,750,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,841.45. This represents a 46.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 603,744 shares of company stock worth $22,536,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about GitLab
Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on revenue and EPS: GitLab reported $260.4M in revenue (+23% YoY) and adjusted EPS of $0.30, topping Street estimates — proof that core SaaS growth remained healthy this quarter. BusinessWire: Q4 results & buyback
- Positive Sentiment: $1B ARR milestone and $400M buyback: management highlighted surpassing $1B ARR and authorized up to $400M in share repurchases — a sizable capital-return program that supports the stock and signals confidence from the board. Yahoo: ARR milestone & buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet / cash flow highlight: analysts and coverage pieces point to a stronger-than-feared cash position, positive operating cash flow and no long?term debt — factors cited as a support for a rebound and for funding buybacks. MarketBeat: sell-off overdone
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is mixed: GitLab’s Q1 EPS guide was stronger than consensus (0.200–0.210 vs. ~0.10) while Q1 revenue guidance slightly missed estimates; FY?27 EPS guidance was above some estimates but revenue guidance was roughly in line — leaving interpretation dependent on whether investors focus on EPS upside or revenue caution. BusinessWire: guidance details
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst landscape: while several firms maintain Buy/outperform views with lofty longer?term targets, the immediate reaction shows a broad dispersion in price targets and expectations — creating volatility as investors re?price risk/AI exposure. 247WallSt: analyst cuts
- Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst price?target cuts and downgrades: multiple firms trimmed targets (several substantially) and some moved to Hold/Underweight after the FY27 outlook, amplifying selling pressure. AmericanBankingNews: TD Cowen cut to Hold
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and AI uncertainty drove the sell?off: commentary that FY27 is a “transition year” and lingering questions about AI monetization and margin paths have investors cautious, contributing to a sharp intraday pullback and a 52?week low printed in early trade. MSN: FY27 transition year Investing.com: 52-week low
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction: despite the quarter beat, the stock traded sharply lower amid pre?market/after?hours selling and headline focus on cautious forward commentary — momentum and sentiment remain the near?term drivers. Zacks: shares down despite beat
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 766.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after buying an additional 4,806,163 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in GitLab by 867.3% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,070 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $36,460,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in GitLab by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,164,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Global Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.
The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.