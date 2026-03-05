GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.760-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. GitLab also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.200-0.210 EPS.

GitLab Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.GitLab's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 334,827 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $12,750,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,841.45. This represents a 46.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 603,744 shares of company stock worth $22,536,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 766.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after buying an additional 4,806,163 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in GitLab by 867.3% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,070 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $36,460,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in GitLab by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,164,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Global Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

