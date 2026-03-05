Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,823 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 104.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of AVTR opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $10.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $458,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,000. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 500,000 shares of company stock worth $5,279,500. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

