South Dakota Investment Council Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 22,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Illumina by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 342.6% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 307,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.89. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $155.53.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 19.57%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,241.83. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

