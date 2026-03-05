South Dakota Investment Council Has $3 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $268.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.09.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 891,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,300 shares of company stock valued at $150,426,595. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $219.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average of $216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $272.60.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

