PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Releases Earnings Results

PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PCI-PAL had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.18%.

PCI-PAL Trading Down 1.6%

LON PCIP opened at GBX 56.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.55. PCI-PAL has a 52 week low of GBX 42.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.17. The stock has a market cap of £40.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,122.00 and a beta of 0.90.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.

Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone. By dedicating ourselves to the focused pursuit of easy to integrate and simple to deploy technology, we will provide the most compelling value proposition for our partners to solve their customers challenges in achieving compliance and safeguarding reputations.

It is our people, beyond our technology, who underpin our business and support our partners.

