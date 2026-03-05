Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $138,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $464.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.95. The stock has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.