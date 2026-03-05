South Dakota Investment Council Takes $2.40 Million Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 557.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIN. Barclays lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $64.00 target price on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $65.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.14). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.