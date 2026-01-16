Nwam LLC Purchases 83,454 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 455.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,454 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $54.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent ?-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

