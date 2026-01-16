Nwam LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF $RWK

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 10,333.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 31,619 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $134.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.17.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF
- Buy Alert: $8 AI Stock
- 53% Gains In 4 Years. Then 51% In Under 11 Months.
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.