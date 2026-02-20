Insider Selling: Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) General Counsel Sells 4,849 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $600,306.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 138,084 shares in the company, valued at $17,094,799.20. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Astera Labs Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ ALAB traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.62. 2,894,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,660. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.12. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1,335.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 82,485 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,641,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALAB. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

