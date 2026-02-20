Insider Selling: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total value of $1,439,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,998.01. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MAR traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.89. 1,734,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.70. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,488,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,371,000 after buying an additional 114,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,825,000 after purchasing an additional 330,952 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $11.32–$11.57 and Q1 guidance of $2.50–$2.55, which supports earnings visibility and helped trigger analyst target increases. Read More.

Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $11.32–$11.57 and Q1 guidance of $2.50–$2.55, which supports earnings visibility and helped trigger analyst target increases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish writeups are drawing attention — Zacks ran pieces framing MAR as a momentum/consumer discretionary buy as inflation cools and travel demand strengthens. These stories can attract retail and momentum flows. Read More. Read More.

Analysts and bullish writeups are drawing attention — Zacks ran pieces framing MAR as a momentum/consumer discretionary buy as inflation cools and travel demand strengthens. These stories can attract retail and momentum flows. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — a $0.67 quarterly dividend (ex?dividend Feb 26, payable Mar 31) signals cash?return discipline, modestly supportive for income?oriented investors. Read More.

Dividend declared — a $0.67 quarterly dividend (ex?dividend Feb 26, payable Mar 31) signals cash?return discipline, modestly supportive for income?oriented investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: revenue (~$6.69B) slightly beat estimates and was +4.1% y/y, but EPS missed by $0.03 and margins/ROE metrics drew attention — the print underpins guidance but tempers enthusiasm. Read More.

Q4 results were mixed: revenue (~$6.69B) slightly beat estimates and was +4.1% y/y, but EPS missed by $0.03 and margins/ROE metrics drew attention — the print underpins guidance but tempers enthusiasm. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/loyalty activation: Marriott Bonvoy launched a 1?Point Drop festival experience program — positive for engagement but unlikely to move near?term revenue materially. Read More.

Marketing/loyalty activation: Marriott Bonvoy launched a 1?Point Drop festival experience program — positive for engagement but unlikely to move near?term revenue materially. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares at ~$360 (Feb 17) and EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 2,512 shares at ~$357. Multiple filings, even at small ownership percentages, can spook investors and add downward pressure. Read More. Read More.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.27.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

